India make winning start in World Junior squash team event

Houston, Jul 19 (PTI) India made a winning start in the World Junior Squash Championships with both the boys and girls' team winning their respective fixtures comprehensively.

While the boys eased past Kuwait 3-0 in their Group F encounter, the girls team, led by national champion Anahat Singh, defeated Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group D on Thursday.

The boys will next take on Brazil on Friday.

The girls team, on the other hand, has two matches scheduled – against Brazil and Australia.

India results: Boys (Group F): India bt Kuwait 3-0 (Arihant KS bt Abdullah Ali 11-9,11-8,11-6; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Khaled Walead Al Fouzain 11-6, 5-11,11-8, 11-4; Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Jassim Adel Al Ghareeb 11-4, 10-12,11-5,11-0).

Girls (Group D): India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey bt Shu-Yu Lee 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Shameena Riaz bt Shaw Jen-Ju Pearl 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Anahat Singh bt Cheng Yu-Chen 11-1,11-1,11-4).