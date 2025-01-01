India may have lost grip on BGT after poor shot selection on day 5 of MCG Test: Shastri

Sydney, Jan 1 (PTI) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has attributed the national team's defeat in the Boxing Day Test to "poor shot selection on either side of the middle session" on day five, a lapse that he believes cost the visitors both the game and their grip on the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Shastri refrained from naming specific players but acknowledged that dismissals involving "two senior players and a youngster" would face intense scrutiny.

"It was amazing to see the Indian crowds having travelled from all parts of the globe to come experience Test cricket at its best at the ‘G," Shastri wrote in is column for The Daily Telegraph.

"Unfortunately for them, some poor shot selection on either side of the middle session on the final day cost India the game. And probably has ensured that India may have lost their grip on the Border Gavaskar Trophy with one Test to go," he added.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant have faced criticism for their performances in the fourth Test, which Australia won by 184 runs to secure a 2-1 lead in the series.

India must win the final Test in Sydney to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while a draw or loss will see Australia reclaim the prestigious title for the first time since the 2014-15 series.

While Rohit and Kohli struggled to overcome technical and mental challenges, Pant’s mis-timed pull to long-on triggered a dramatic second-innings collapse.

"There will be a few of other second-innings dismissals that will be scrutinised in India as well, involving two senior players and a youngster. Three very loose shots," Shastri noted.

He also highlighted the contrast in leadership performances by Rohit and his Australian counter part Pat Cummins, who was adjudged player of the match.

While Cummins has performed exceptionally well by raising his standards over the course of the series, Rohit has been miserable and has produced under-par performances.

"It doesn’t help when one of it involved the captain who is struggling. Also doesn’t help when Cummins raises his game to a scale of 8 or 9 when up against his counterpart, who is at the opposite end of the scale," Shastri added. PTI APA BS BS