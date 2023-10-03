India men and women's soft tennis teams fail to progress to semis

Hangzhou (China), Oct 3 (PTI) The Indian men's and women's soft tennis teams failed to progress to the semifinals of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The women's team comprising Anusha Nelakuditi, Tushita Singh, Aadhya Tiwari, Nikita Bishnoi and Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu won two and lost as many to finish third in Group A.

The men's team, comprising Aditya Dubey, Jay Meena, Ankit Patel, Rohit Dhiman and Rajveer Amaliyar, on the other hand, finished fourth after managing just one win in its four pool games.

Soft tennis is a shorter version of lawn tennis, which is generally played using rubber balls.

A set in the sport ends at the fourth point, while there needs to be a gap of two points to win the set.

For the final set, the game ends at the seventh point.

The contests are generally decided through the best-of-seven or best-of-nine sets. PTI AYG APA ATK ATK