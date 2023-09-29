India men lose to China; women''s team prevails over Mongolia in Asian Games basketball

Hangzhou (China), Sep 29 (PTI) The Indian men's team on Friday went down fighting 15-18 against China in a 3x3 basketball group stage game, while the women's side beat Mongolia in 5x5 event here in the Asian Games.

India managed to finish second in Pool C and will compete in the quarterfinal playoff against Iran on Saturday.

Only the top team from each group is granted a direct berth in the quarterfinals.

The loss to hosts and last edition's gold medallist China was India's maiden defeat, who had previously won against Malaysia (20-16) and Macau (21-12).

In Shaoxing, India's women's side did well to get the better of Mongolia in a preliminary round Group A 5x5 match. The Indians, who were made to work hard for their win by the Mongolian side, emerged victorious by a margin of 68-62.

The women's side had earlier recorded a 66-46 win over Indonesia in their first match.

Indian Women's team will play its final group stage game against China on Sunday, with the top eight teams from the three groups of 12 sides each making it to the quarterfinals. PTI AYG DDV