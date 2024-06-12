India men, women make winning start at Asian Team Championships

Dalian (China), Jun 12 (PTI) The Indian men’s and women’s teams have started their campaign in the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 with comprehensive wins in Dalian, China.

The men’s outfit, who were without the injured Abhay Singh, went past Kuwait 2-1 as veteran Velavan Senthilkumar led them well.

The women, spearheaded by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, beat Macau (2-1) and Mongolia (3-0).

Later, the Indian men went down to Japan in their second group match, and the full results of which are awaited.

Results: Men: India beat Kuwait 2-1 (Velavan Senthilkumar beat Athbi Hamad 11-4, 11-5, 11-4; Rahul Baitha lost to Mohammad Alkhanfar 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 2-11; Suraj Kumar Chand beat Bader Almoghrebi 11-6, 11-7, 11-6).

Women: India beat Macau 2-1 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan beat Liu Kwai Chi 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Pooja Arthi Raghu lost to Yeung Weng Chi 6-11, 5-11, 2-11; Janet Vidhi beat Yeung Wai Leng 11-9, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9).

India beat Mongolia 3-0 (Rathika beat Ariunbileg Altankhuyag 11-2, 11-3, 11-4; Pooja beat Myadagaa Dogsom 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Sunita Patel beat Saran Khishigbaatar 11-1, 11-1, 11-1). PTI UNG KHS