India men, women to vie for fifth position in Asian Team squash

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) India men and women will vie to finish on respective fifth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China.

In their final classification stage on Sunday, India women will lock horns with Iran while the men will take on South Korea.

On Saturday, the penultimate day of the competition, India women put it past Singapore in the classification round, in which Sunita Patel and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan win in five games each in dramatic fashion.

The men side beat Iran to advance in its classification round, with Om Semwal and Velavan Senthilkumar also winning in five games each.

Results: Men: India beat Iran 2-0 (Om Semwal beat Seyed Mohammadreza Ziyaekashani 11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6; Velavan Senthilkumar beat Sepher Etemadpour 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9).

Women: India beat Singapore 2-0 (Sunita Patel beat Vicky Yue Ying Lai 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9; Rathika Seelan beat Au Yeong Wai Yhann 12-14, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9). PTI UNG TAP