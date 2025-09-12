India more complete with Pandya and Bumrah; Pakistan lose out due to emotions: Rashid Latif

New Delhi: Emotions often get the better of his side when facing arch-rivals India, a flaw former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif believes has cost them crucial matches in recent years.

Bilateral cricket between the two neighbours has been suspended for over a decade due to political tensions, restricting their contests to ICC and ACC events. In the past 10 years, the rivalry has been largely one-sided, with India winning 12 of the 15 completed matches.

"We get emotional or hyper and try to do everything in one go. We don’t take the games deep against India and because of this, Pakistan lose most of the time,” Latif said in an interview with PTI Videos.

"India on the other hand play according to the pitch and match situation and that's why they succeed," added the former wicketkeeper-batter.

The two countries will resume their rivalry facing each other in a group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Latif feels India's ability to hold their nerve, backed by Hardik Pandya's finishing skills, the balance provided by Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, and Jasprit Bumrah's unmatched accuracy, makes them the more complete side at the moment.

“Hardik Pandya is a dangerous player. The players in the middle or those who come below can change the game. Pandya has not done it once but many times, which is amazing and that's why he's called the X-factor. He can change the game completely,” Latif said.

"Players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Surya Kumar Yadav bring balance, Bumrah in bowling is a huge asset. Overall, it’s a very good team,” he said.

For Latif, Bumrah remains the bowler who can tilt the contests.

"As far as bowling is concerned, accuracy is more. In T20Is, the nerves and skills of Indians work better during the game," he added.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 pulled India out of trouble to win by four wickets off the final ball.

A year later in the Asia Cup, India hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in Colombo, with their Super Four clash washed out.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA, Bumrah’s three wickets sealed a six-run win as India defended just 119.

'There is pressure on Pakistan which they have been carrying for the last 30 years. So maybe India will try to take advantage of it,” Latif admitted.

He, however, pointed out one possible Indian weakness that they have not played much T20Is in recent past.

"The only disadvantage in India is that they have not played T20Is. They must be playing warm-up matches or practicing. But they have not played any match. This may be a disadvantage," Latif said.

Pakistan, meanwhile, come into the tournament having played a triangular series on difficult spinning tracks, an experience Latif feels could help them adapt quickly.

Under new captain Salman Ali Agha, the squad has several youngsters but retains a core group that debuted earlier in the decade.

"Our team is the same. I can say that there are three new players. Salman Ali Agha, who has just recently come. Saim Ayub’s debut in 2024. Hassan Nawaz. The rest are players from 2021, 2018, 2016.

"We also have a new captain and you can say that Pakistan has an advantage,” he said.

Latif believes Sahibzada Farhan could be Pakistan's surprise package.

“He has been topping the T20 for the last 3-4 years. He has scored around 1000 runs. He has scored 4-5 centuries last season. So he has brought himself back.

"The good thing about him is that he plays T20 cricket the way it should be played. He follows the role given to him. He doesn’t play for himself. He tries to get momentum in the first 10-12 overs and that's been his success mantra." He also flagged young batter Hassan Nawaz as another who could rattle India.

"Hassan Nawaz is a dangerous player and does not wait for a bad ball. If he hits a good ball, then the bowler comes under pressure."