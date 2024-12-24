India name 15-member squad for ICC Under-19 Women's T20 WC

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) India on Tuesday named a 15-member squad for next year's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from January 18 to February 2.

The Women's Selection Committee of the BCCI announced the squad to be led by Niki Prasad, while Sanika Chalke will be the vice-captain.

The squad has two wicketkeepers in Kamalini G and Bhavika Ahire, while three standby players, Nandhana S, Ira J and Anadi T, have also been included.

The 16 competing teams have been divided into four groups.

India are the defending champions, and are placed in Group A alongside hosts Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be hosted by Bayuemas Oval.

India will begin their campaign against West Indies on January 19, followed by matches against Malaysia (January 21) and Sri Lanka (January 23).

Following the group phase, which runs from January 19-23 , the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 6 stage -- two groups of six --, which will take place from January 25-29 .

Group 1 in Super 6 will include the top three teams each from Group A and D, while Group 2 will have the top three teams each from Group B and C.

The teams will carry forward their points and net run rates (NRR) from the initial group phase and will play the two sides who were not in their original group and who finished at a different position.

The top two sides from the two Super 6 stage groups will qualify for the semifinals, slated for January 31 while the final will be played on February 2.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies have qualified through their participation in the 2023 edition, while Malaysia earned automatic qualification as hosts.

Nepal, Nigeria, Samoa, Scotland and the United States have earned their spots through the various regional qualification tournaments.

India squad: Niki Prasad (captain), Sanika Chalke (vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.

Standby players: Nandhana S, Ira J, Anadi T.