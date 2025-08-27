India names 73-strong team for World Para Athletics C'ships in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Three-time Paralympics medallist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu was one of the notable omissions from India's 73-strong team, led by star javelin thrower Sumit Antil, for next month's World Para Athletics Championships, being hosted by the country for the first time.

Another high jumper Sharad Kumar, who won a bronze and a silver in Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, also failed to find a place in the squad, which has 19 women.

The Indian squad was announced on Wednesday during the unveiling of the jersey of the players for the championships to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here from September 27 to October 5.

The 30-year-old Thangavelu is a highly decorated para athlete of the country. He won a gold in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, a silver in the Tokyo edition and a bronze in the Paris Games.

He also won a gold in the World Para Athletics Championships held in Kobe, Japan last year, after a bronze in the 2019 edition. The Tamil Nadu para athlete also won a silver in the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023.

A para athletics coach told PTI that Thangavelu and Kumar did not take part in the selection trials because of different reasons.

"Recently, Thangavelu made changes in his technique and he will need some time to get used to it. He will be back in future. Sharad wants to focus on the Asian Para Games (in Japan) next year," the coach said.

"So, both did not take part in the selection trials and they were not selected." The team jersey launch ceremony was graced by actress and PCI's brand ambassador Kangana Ranaut, who is also a Member of Parliament.

Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia said para athletes from 107 countries have confirmed participation and this edition will be the biggest one in the history of the championships.

"India had won 17 medals in the 2024 edition in Japan. We will win more medals this time," he said.

"We want this championships to be the most successful one in para athletics history." Jhajharia, himself a two-time Paralympics gold-medallist javelin thrower, had earlier told PTI that the Mondo track being laid at the event venue and training area at the JLN Stadium will be completed by September 1.

Paris Paralympics club throw gold medallist Dharambir Nain and double bronze winner sprinter Preethi Pal have been named as India's flag bearers for the opening ceremony on September 27.

Jhajharia had said that the PCI has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the championships.

The Indian squad: Ajeet Singh (Javelin F45/46), Banti (High Jump T44/64), Birbhadra Singh (Discus Throw F57), Devender Kumar (Discus Throw F43/44), Dharambir (Club Throw F51), Hanry (Discus Throw F37), Manjeet (Javelin F12/13), Manu (Shot Put F37), Mohd Yasser (Shot Put F45/46), Navdeep (Javelin F40/41), Nishad Kumar (High Jump T45/46/47), Pardeep (Discus Throw F43/44), Pardeep (Long Jump T43/44), Parveen (Shot Put F45/46), Praveen Kumar (High Jump T44/64), Rahul (High Jump T42/63), Ram Pal (High Jump T45/46/47), Rinku (Javelin F45/46), Sagar (Shot Put F11), Sandeep (Javelin F42/44), Sandeep (200m T44), Sumit Antil (Javelin F61-64), Vikas (Long Jump T45/46/47), Vishu (Long Jump T12), Banothu Akira Nandan (400m T35/38), Varun Singh Bhati (High Jump T42/63), Rakeshbhai Bhatt (100m T37), Hem Chandra (Javelin F55/56/57), Dharmaraj Solairaj (Long Jump T62/64), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (400m T45/46/47), Monu Ghangas (Shot Put, Discus Throw F11), Mahendra Gurjar (Long Jump, Javelin T42/61/63, F42/44), Sundar Singh Gurjar (Javelin F45/46), Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Shot Put F56/57), Shubham Juyal (Shot Put F56/57), Atul Kaushik (Discus Throw F57), Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Shot Put F45/46), Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw F54/55/56), Pardeep Kumar (Discus Throw, Javelin F62/F64; F61/64), Parveen Kumar (Javelin F55/56/57), Pradeep Kumar (Javelin F52/53/54), Priyans Kumar (Discus Throw F57), Shailesh Kumar (High Jump T42/63), Mit Bharatbhai Patel (Long T43/44), Soman Rana (Shot Put F56/57), Unni Renu (Long Jump T43/44), Ravi Rongali (Shot Put F40), Sandip Sanjay Sagar (Javelin F42/44), Ajay Singh (Long Jump T45/46/47), Pushpendra Singh (Javelin F42/44), Pranav Soorma (Club Throw F51), Sagar Thayat (Discus Throw F43/44), Shreyansh Trivedi (100m T37), Ayush Verma (Shot Put F53).

Women: Dayawanti (Shot Put; Discus Throw F61-64; F62/F64), Karamjyoti (Discus Throw F54/55), Pooja (Discus Throw F54/55), Sharmila (Shot Put F55/56/57), Simran (100m, 200m; T12), Ekta Bhyan (Club Throw F51), Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya (400m T45/46/47), Suresh Nimisha (Long Jump T45/46/47), Bhavanaben Ajabaji (Javelin F45/46), Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav (Shot Put F34), Keerthika Jayachandran (Shot Put F53/54), Deepthi Jeevanji (400m T20), Sakshi Kasana (Discus Throw F54/55), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (Club Throw F31/32), Kanchan Lakhani (Discus Throw F51/53), Kashish Lakra (Club Throw F51), Preeti Pal (100m; 200m T35), Suchitra Parida (Javelin F55/56), Amisha Rawat (Shot Put F45/46).