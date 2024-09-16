India Nets: Bumrah and net bowlers send Jaiswal's stumps flying

Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI) Ask any international cricketer worth his salt and he would tell you about how important the second season is after a stellar first season.

If sky-rocketing expectations are one aspect of it, the other part comprises of opposition's familiarity with his game and enough on-ground material available for dissection.

As Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes to beat second season blues, he can consider himself lucky that that he gets to face Jasprit Bumrah in the nets, the best in the business that you want to face before real action begins.

During Monday's net session, Bumrah repeatedly made short work of the Mumbai youngster often sending his off-stump cart-wheeling for fun. Jaiswal would hope that sketchy form in the nets wouldn't be carried in the opening Test against Bangladesh starting here on September 19.

With 10 Tests this season, Jaiswal coming in with heady reputation as one of the future megastar in making having scored 1000 plus runs in his first 9 Tests with 700 plus coming against England in a single series.

But Jaiswal's critics will certainly point out that in those nine games, there were a couple against South Africa on bouncy tracks of Centurion and Newlands (Cape Town) where he didn't exactly comfortable against pace and bounce.

While England series where he played a lot of slow bowlers was a blockbuster, Jaiswal's real test will be five Tests in Australia later this year.

And before he faces Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the two tall Bangladeshi speed merchants Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana will also test him with pace and bounce.

Jaiswal's first-class season hasn't exactly started off well with two low scores in Duleep Trophy where Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed did trouble him with extra bounce, something which is still work in progress.

On the day, Bumrah, who bowled a lot to Jaiswal twice got him clean bowled and beat the outside edge of his bat number of times. Bumrah, got the ball to shape away from Jaiswal, who was seen beaten for pace and swing. He certainly didn't look in best of touch and it wasn't pleasant sight to find his stumps flying all over the place as he was seen playing with hard hands trying to push hard at deliveries.

In fact, he was troubled by all three -- pace, bounce and swing. It didn't seem that he was sure about where his off-stump was.

And it was not just Bumrah but even net bowlers like Simarjeet Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Gurjanpreet Singh got past his outside edge time and again.

At one point, the legendary Virat Kohli was seen talking to him trying to explain where he was going wrong.

Both Kohli and Jaiswal took turns and batted for nearly an hour, facing around 50 balls.

During this session, Kohli unleashed trademark cover drive and on-drive.

As for Jaiswal, he was trying to leave a lot of deliveries from length, especially ones from Bumrah.

With the practice pitch made of red soil, the track offered recent bounce, and playing shots were not seamless.

Bumrah also managed to somewhat trouble Kohli, with some of his deliveries bowled into his pads.

After Bumrah was done with his spell of nearly five overs, both batters faced the practice bowlers.

Jaiswal was more comfortable against spinners as he at times rocked back to play the square cut.

And there was Rishabh Pant, who has always treated deliveries from left-arm spinners with a lot of disdain as he launched into the Ajit Rams and M Siddharths with ease. PTI KHS KHS KHS