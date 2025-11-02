India off to flier vs South Africa

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) India made a strong start, racing to 64 for no loss against South Africa after 10 overs in the Women's World Cup final here on Sunday.

Sent in, left-hander Smriti Mandhana was batting on 27 off 35 balls with five fours, while Shafali Verma was unbeaten on 29 from 25 balls with an equal number of boundaries.

The pair brought up the fifty partnership in just 39 balls, setting the tone for a big total after a delayed start.

The match began two hours behind schedule due to a wet outfield following heavy rain, but no overs were lost, with the contest remaining a full 50-over-a-side affair.