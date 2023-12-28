India women's cricket team opt to bat against Australia in 1st ODI

Mumbai: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the opening women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

Advertisment

India are without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana who was unwell for the contest.

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque makes her 50-over debut for India.

Teams: India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque.

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.