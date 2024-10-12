India opt to bat against Bangladesh in third T20I

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their third and final T20I here on Saturday.

India made one change to their playing XI with Ravi Bishnoi replacing seamer Arshdeep Singh, while Bangladesh made two changes.

"Mr. Harshit Rana was unavailable for selection for the third T20I due to a viral infection and did not travel with the team to the stadium," the BCCI informed shortly after the toss.

India have an unassailable 2-0 in the series, having won the first T20I in Gwalior by 7 wickets and the second at Delhi by 86 runs.

Teams: India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. PTI DDV AT AT