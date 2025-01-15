India opt to bat against Ireland in 3rd WODI

Rajkot, Jan 15 (PTI) India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in the third and final women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

India have rested Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra with Tanuja Kanwar and Minnu Mani coming in their place in the playing XI.

Ireland are unchanged.

The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Advertisment

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar and Titas Sadhu.

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent and Alana Dalzell. PTI APA TAP