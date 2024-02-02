India opt to bat against Nepal

Bloemfontein, Feb 2 (PTI) India skipper Uday Saharan won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their final Group 1 Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup here on Friday.

Five-time champions India have won all their group matches and are ahead of Pakistan on Net Run-Rate in the Super Six Group 1.

A win against Nepal will secure their place in the semifinals.

Nepal, on the other hand, have lost all their three matches and are out of contention.

Teams: India: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk) Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey and Aaradhya Shukla.

Nepal: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar (wk), Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Dumre, Gulsan Jha, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand and Durgesh Gupta. PTI TAP AH AH