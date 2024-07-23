India opt to bat against Nepal in Women''s T20 Asia Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur rested

Dambulla, Jul 23 (PTI) India won the toss and decided to bat against Nepal in their final group-stage match of the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Regular Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chose to rest in this match, with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana leading the side.

Besides the captain, Pooja Vastrakar has also been rested.

Nepal also made two changes in their playing XI.

While table-toppers India are all but confirmed to make it to the semifinals owing to their healthy NRR, Nepal will need to chase down whatever target India set in or under 10 overs to qualify for the last four.

Pakistan is currently placed in the second spot.

Playing XI: Indian Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar and Renuka Singh.

Nepal Women: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma (c), Kabita Kunwar, Dolly Bhatta, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Sabman Rai and Bindu Rawal. PTI AYG ATK