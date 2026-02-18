India opt to bat against Netherlands; Washington, Arshdeep included

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Group A clash, here on Wednesday.

India are coming off a massive 61-run win over Pakistan which also cemented their place in the Super Eights. The Netherlands had lost to the USA by a huge 93-run margin in their last outing.

India made two changes, resting vice-captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and bringing in Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh.

The Netherlands made one change to their side, bringing in Noah Croes for Fred Klaassen.

Teams: India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes. PTI DDV UNG