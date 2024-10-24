India opt to bat against New Zealand in first Women's ODI, Harmanpreet sits out due to niggle

Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first women's ODI here on Thursday.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was rested from the game due to a niggle. Smriti Mandhana will lead the team in her absence.

"Ms Harmanpreet Kaur has a niggle and has been rested for the 1st ODI. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side in her absence," said the BCCI in a medical update.

The Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Lauren Down, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson. PTI BS PDS PDS