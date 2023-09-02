India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their much-anticipated Asia Cup opener here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Shreyas Iyer is back in the Indian middle-order after a long injury layoff and so is Jasprit Bumrah to lead the pace attack in the company of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

India are also playing two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan have retained the playing XI that thrashed Nepal in their opening match of the tournament.

Advertisment

Teams:

India playing XI

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.