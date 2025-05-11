India opt to bat against Sri Lanka in Women's Tri-Nation ODI series final

Colombo, May 11 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the Women's Tri-Nation ODI series final here on Sunday.

The Harmanpreet-led side qualified for the summit clash by topping the three-team table with three wins from four matches.

The hosts finished second with two wins and as many losses.

India have handed a debut to to medium-pacer Kranti Goud, who replaced Shuchi Upadhyay in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka's key all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari misses is out due to illness while Inoka Ranaweera and Piumi Wathsala replace Manudi Nanayakkara and Inoshi Fernando.

Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana and Kranti Goud.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Piumi Wathsala, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari and Inoka Ranaweera. PTI TAP APA APA