India opt to bat first against South Africa in opening women's ODI

Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the opening One-day International here on Sunday.

India have given leg-spinner Asha Sobhana her maiden ODI cap, while all-rounder Annerie Dercksen is making her debut in the 50-over format for South Africa.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, S Asha, Renuka Singh South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Suné Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.