India opt to bat in third women's T20I against Bangladesh, Rashi Kanojiya to debut

Mirpur, Jul 13 (PTI) India opted to bat in the third and final women's T20 International against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

India made two changes to their playing eleven, bringing in Rashi Kanojiya and Devika Vaidya in place of Anusha Bareddy and Harleen Deol. Kanojiya will be making her debut.

India lead the three-match series 2-0.

The Teams: Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (c/w), Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rashi Kanojiya.