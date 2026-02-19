India opt to bowl against Australia in 2nd Women’s T20I

Canberra, Feb 19 (PTI) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the second women’s T20I here on Thursday.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at Sydney by 21 runs via DLS Method.

Australia retained their playing 11 while India replaced Shreyanka Patil with all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown. PTI DDV UNG