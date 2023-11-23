India opt to bowl against Australia in first T20I

Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (PTI) India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Thursday.
India are playing two spinners in Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, leaving out Washington Sundar. Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna form the three-pronged pace attack..
Australia skipper Matthew Wade has rested Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Travis Head, who were part of the ODI World Cup-winning side.
Teams: India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha. PTI SSC SSC TAP