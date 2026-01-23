India opt to bowl against NZ, Bumrah rested

Raipur, Jan 23 (PTI) India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Friday.

India made two changes to the playing XI of their previous match, bringing in Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested while spinner Axar Patel is missing the match after getting a hit in the last game.

New Zealand have made three changes with Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry and Tim Seifert coming into the team.

The Teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.