India opt to bowl against UAE in Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI) India opted to bowl against United Arab Emirates in their opening match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

The game marks the return of Shubman Gill to T20Is and he will open alongside his Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma.

As per the team sheet, captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to come in at No 3 ahead of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, who are slated to bat Nos 4 and 5 respectively.

India are going in with one specialist pacer in Jasprit Bumrah while the other fast bowling option is Hardik Pandya.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are the two frontline spinners in the playing eleven.

Teams: India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh. PTI BS DDV