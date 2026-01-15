India opt to bowl against USA in U19 World Cup opener

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jan 15 (PTI) India skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl against USA in the opening match of the Under-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

India, who are on a quest for a record-extending sixth title, have batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and prolific run-getters like Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra in their ranks.

India's decision to bowl first could be because of overcast conditions, which might help its fast bowlers, especially the tall Deepesh Devendran, early on.

The USA team is led by Utkarsh Srivastava.

Teams: India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel.

USA: Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Arjun Mahesh (w), Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Ritvik Appidi, Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Rishabh Shimpi. PTI AM AM TAP