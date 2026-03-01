India opt to bowl against WI in must-win T20 World Cup game

Kolkata (PTI): India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in their must-win Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

India decided to go with the same XI, while West Indies made one change bringing in Akeal Hosein for Brandon King.

The winning team of this contest will qualify for the semifinals.

Teams: India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c&wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.