India opt to field against Australia in first Women's T20I

Sydney, Feb 15 (PTI) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first Women's T20 International here on Sunday.

The toss was delayed by 15 minutes due to a light drizzle.

India are fielding the same XI they played in the warm-up game but Australia dropped vice-captain Tahlia McGrath and veteran Megan Schutt for this match.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.