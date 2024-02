India opt to field against South Africa in U-19 World Cup semifinal

Benoni: India skipper Uday Saharan won the toss and elected to bowl in their U-19 World Cup semifinal match against hosts South Africa here on Tuesday.

Defending champions India, who are on a five-match winning streak, have brought in medium pacer Naman Tiwari in place of Aaradhya Shukla.

The Teams: India U-19: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish (w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey.

South Africa U-19: Juan James (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka.