India pacer Shivam Dube takes two wickets as Pakistan score 171/5 in Asia Cup Super 4s match

Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) India pacer Shivam Dube grabbed two vital wickets as Pakistan, riding on a fighting half-century from Sahibzada Farhan, scored a competitive 171/5 in the Asia Cup Super 4s match, here on Sunday.

Dube grabbed the wickets of Farhan (58 off 45 balls) and Saim Ayub (21 off 17 balls), who had stitched together a valuable 72-run partnership for the second wicket, to stop the run flow after Pakistan had scored 91/1 at the halfway mark of their innings.

Dube broke the stand in the 11th over by dismissing Ayub to leave Pakistan at 93/2 before he got rid of Farhan in the 15th over to have the opponents in trouble at 115/4.

Mohammad Nawaz (21) and Faheem Ashraf (20 not out) were the other notable contributors for Pakistan.

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl.

As it was the case in the league match between the two teams, there was no handshake between Suryakumar and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss.

Andy Pycroft also continued to be the match referee, as the Zimbabwean oversaw the toss.

India had beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage of the tournament last Sunday.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 58, Saim Ayub 21, Mohammad Nawaz 21; Hardik Pandya 1/29, Kuldeep Yadav 1/31, Shivam Dube 2/33). PTI AM AM PDS PDS