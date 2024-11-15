India pacer Vysakh returns to Karnataka's SMAT squad

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) India pacer Vysakh Vijaykumar was on Friday named in Karnataka’s 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be played in Indore from November 23 to December 5.

Advertisment

Vysakh missed the last two rounds of Ranji Trophy after he was drafted into the India squad, currently in South Africa for a four-match T20I series.

Opener Mayank Agarwal will lead the side which also features veteran batter Manish Pandey and India middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal.

Karnataka are placed in Group B alongside Uttarakhand, their opponents in the opening match, Tripura, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Baroda and Gujarat.

Advertisment

Head coach Yere Goud and bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan will continue to lead the backroom staff.

Karnataka squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Manish Pandey (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (wk), Vysakh Vijaykumar, MacNeil H Noronha, Vasuki Koushik, Manoj Bhandage, Vidyadhar Patil, LR Chethan (wk), Shubhang Hegde, L Manvanth Kumar. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 PDS PDS