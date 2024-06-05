India pacers shine as Ireland bowled out for 96

New York, Jun 5 (PTI) India’s pace quartet led by Hardik Pandya produced a dominant effort on a spicy pitch to bowl out Ireland for 96 in their Group A T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Pandya (3/27) led India’s effort with the ball and he received able support from Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/6) after skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first in their tournament opener.

Brief scores: Ireland: 96 all out in 16 overs (Hardik Pandya 3/27, Arshdeep Singh 2/35, Jasprit Bumrah 2/6). PTI UNG KHS