India-Pak World Cup cricket match, bouncy pitch for Olympics bid!

New Delhi: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are gearing up for a much-awaited encounter of the ICC man Cricket World next Saturday. The biggest question is, why this match is happening at 132,0000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium?

More than ICC and cricket, this blockbuster and its timing have a different significance for the Indian government as it is likely to be a showpiece for a big step toward its bid for the 2036 Olympics in Gujarat.

The 141st IOC Session will be held from 15 to 17 October in Mumbai. There is a strong possibility that India will bid for the Olympics in Ahmadabad during the session that will begin a day after the match.

Indian Government desperately wanted the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Gujarat as it is relevant politically and strategically to put its case for the bid. Also, the successful conduct of the game at a place where things could be hostile in case India ended the day as a loser would help to prove its organisational skill to the world.

“Most probably India is going to bid for the Olympics in Mumbai," a senior government official told this writer. "In such case, Gujarat will be the probable host city."

ICC had to take several months delay to finish the World Cup schedule.

In August, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports said that" “2032 is gone (to Brisbane, Australia), but we will bid for 2036. Our Preparations for bidding have begun."

Paris will hold the 2024 games and following that, Los Angeles will be host city in 2028.

It is learnt that the prediction of global recession and the massive cost of the game keep countries away from bidding. As the current government believes in turning crises into opportunities, this is the best chance for India to tell the world that it is ready to host the biggest game on the earth.

India was the host of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Following the game, The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's report revealed that the budget was highly inefficient and deficient which was 16 times more than budgeted.

But things seem not to be going on as the government and BCCI have planned.

Media reports about the empty Narendra Modi stadium during the World Cup first match were something both parties expected.

Pictures of dirty seats in the stadia have been floating on social media since the World Cup began.