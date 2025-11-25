India-Pakistan blockbuster clash on Feb 15 in Group A of T20 World Cup

Mumbai: Traditional rivals India and Pakistan have been clubbed in Group A for the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup and will meet in Colombo on February 15, as the ICC unveiled the schedule of the showpiece here on Tuesday.

The Indian government has barred all bilateral sporting engagements with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, but has permitted contests between the two nations in multinational events.

With the BCCI and PCB agreeing to face each other only at neutral venues until the FTP is redrawn in 2027, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, including the fixture against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Despite India-Pakistan contests being lopsided in recent years, the rivalry continues to draw massive global interest.

The recently concluded T20-format Asia Cup, seen as a precursor to next year's World Cup, featured three Indo-Pak clashes including the final, all scheduled on Sundays to maximise viewership.

Eight venues finalised

Eight venues — five in India and three in Sri Lanka — will host the 55 matches.

The 20-team tournament, which includes debutants Italy, will be divided into four groups of five with eight teams progressing to the Super Eight stage. Four teams will then make the semifinals, slated to be held in Kolkata or Colombo and Mumbai.

The final will take place in either Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan’s qualification.

Reigning champions India begin their title defence against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumabi on February 7, followed by a match against Namibia in Delhi on February 12.

They then travel to Colombo for the high-profile clash against Pakistan before finishing the league phase against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

"The group (A) looks quite decent. It's a T20 format, you never know which team has a good day on a given day. It's all about two batters coming out and two bowlers having a good day," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

"(We are) playing in good venues… Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad. And then you talk about the game (against Pakistan) on the 15th, I think we played them recently during the Asia Cup and we had a good time. Everything was completely focused on cricket, nothing else as you must have seen.” "I'm sure it will be a good game. Boys are always excited to have an India-Pak game,” he added.

The tournament will feature 55 matches. ICC chairman Jay Shah made the announcement while unveiling the tournament's schedule.

Group B features Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe an Oman while Group C will have England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. Group D comprises New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE.

Rohit is tournament ambassador

Rohit Sharma, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, has been named the tournament ambassador. One of India’s most prolific T20I batters, Rohit finished his career in the format with 4,231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89.

Having retired from T20Is after India’s triumph in the Americas, Rohit said he continues to stay in touch with the national players.

"I keep meeting all these guys; I’m still playing. I’m going to Ranchi (for the ODIs against South Africa) and will meet some of them there. There’s always conversation happening — I like to talk, discuss, understand their mindset," he said.

"I've always been someone who gives advice when required or just hears them out. But these guys have been on a great run. I don’t think much needs to change. Their final prep will be around the New Zealand series when they should start firming up their 15," he said.