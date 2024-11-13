India, Pakistan grouped together in Women's U19 Asia Cup, set for December 15 showdown

Colombo, Nov 13 (PTI) Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn together for the inaugural Women's U19 Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council announced on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The six-team tournament will take place in Malaysia, consisting of two groups of three teams each.

Group A comprises India, Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia.

All matches would be held at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisment

The tournament will begin on December 15, with hosts Malaysia taking on Sri Lanka in the opening game, followed by the India-Pakistan clash later in the day.

The following day, Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh, followed by Pakistan going up against Nepal.

The final group-stage fixtures happen on December 17, with Bangladesh taking on Malaysia, followed by India facing off versus Nepal.

Advertisment

The top two teams from each group make it to the Super Four round, set to be held on December 19 and 20, while the fifth/sixth-place play-off happens between the third-placed sides from both groups on December 18.

The top two teams from the Super Four make it to the final on December 22. PTI AYG TAP