India play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (PTI) India began their 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a 1-1 draw against Palestine here on Saturday.

Shubam Poonia gave India the lead in the 45th minute before Amir Jomah scored for Palestine as the two sides took one point each from the Group D round-robin league match.

Only the winners of the five-team group will qualify for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia next year.

In an earlier match of the day, Lebanon and Chinese Taipei played out a goal-less draw.

India next play against Chinese Taipei on November 26.