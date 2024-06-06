India play out goalless draw against Kuwait in Chhetri's last international match

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) The talismanic Sunil Chhetri's last international match ended in an anticlimax as a profligate India were held to a goalless draw by visiting Kuwait in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier here on Thursday.

In a country deprived of major footballing success, it was not a fitting farewell for a man who had created an alternative universe for the spectators of the beautiful game in this part of the world.

The result put India in an extremely difficult position to make it to the third round of the qualifiers.

After the draw, India have collected five points and play Asian champions Qatar in their final match on June 11. Kuwait, who have four points, will face Afghanistan on the same day.

The 39-year-old Chhetri ended his glorious 19-year international career as the fourth most prolific scorer in international football with 94 goals, behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Iran legend Ali Daei (108) and Argentine wizard Lionel Messi (106).

It's an astounding feat for a player from a country like India and FIFA had acknowledged Chhetri's legendary status when he announced his international retirement on May 16.

Chhetri bid an emotional adieu to the international game in front of a jam-packed 68000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium with his parents Kharga and Sushila, wife Sonam Bhattacharya and a host of officials and former players in attendance.

He will, however, continue playing club football for "two more years". He has a contract with the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC till next year.

Chhetri had scored in his debut match against Pakistan on June 12, 2005 in Quetta in a 1-1 draw but not on Thursday, though the game ended in a draw this time also. He also did not have much to show for in the whole match.