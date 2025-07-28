India playing a big role in popularising shooting sport: ISSF chief Rossi

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Luciano Rossi on Monday said the global body wants to take the sport to great heights in Asia, and India would play a pivotal role in achieving that.

ISSF has a total of 163 member countries but India has emerged as the hub of the shooting sport, given the number of teenagers taking up the sport.

In a bid to harness talent, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will also be organising a franchise-based Shooting League of India (SLI) later this year.

"The ISSF has 163 member countries across continents. But the biggest (potential) now is (in) India," said Rossi in an interaction with the media.

"ISSF relies on a strong cooperation from the NRAI and also other Asian countries. We have members from five continents, but Asia has a lot of talent and the incredible scores are a testimony to that," he said.

"We are working with India and China to help increase the sport activity around in Asia." NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo said that the global body had consistently helped India by awarding major international competitions to the coutry.

"ISSF has always been very generous towards India. They awarded us the World Cup Final in 2024 after the Olympics. This year, we are conducting the Junior World Cup. Next year in February, we have the Asian Shooting Competition... in 2027, the ISSF has given us a World Cup quota competition.

"And in 2028, we have the Junior World Championship, where thousands of young shooters will come from all over the world to participate in India," said Kalikesh.

"This is, of course, exciting for the Indian shooters, because most of our shooters come in the rather young category... we've had shooters as young as 16, going up to 24, 25, one of the youngest teams in the world. And, of course, one of the most successful teams in the world in the recently held Argentina and Peru and World Cups, as well as Munich." "We are very excited that the world's first Shooting League of India is going to be held in India towards the end of November. We are very grateful to ISSF for listing it in the calendar. More than 70 international shooters from over 20 countries have agreed to participate in this. And of course, more than 400-500 domestic shooters have applied to be part of the auction process," added Kalikesh.

Rossi said that ISSF is trying to make shooting a more television and spectator-friendly sport and the changes could be seen at LA28.

"For too many years, we talked inside the (shooting) family (fraternity). We forgot to showcase (the sport) outside the family (fraternity). It was a big mistake.

"Now, we are working to repair this. We (will) invest not only money, but also give a lot of attention to it. We are working for a new format for the Olympic Games.

"And we will test it this year in the World Cup Final that will be in Doha. We will be ready for LA28. We understand that shooting is not a physical sport, as some the other sports are. It doesn't mean that we can't make it more exciting and viewer-friendly." Rossi also hinted that there was a proposal to increase the number of finalists in shotgun events from six to eight and also in rapid fire, to bring uniformity in the sport.

"We have to increase the number of finalists in shotgun from six to eight, in rapid fire from four to eight, because in all other discipline it is eight. We are working on this," said Rossi.