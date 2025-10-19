India post 136 for 9 against Australia in rain-interrupted first ODI

Perth, Oct 19 (PTI) Invited to bat, India posted 136 for nine against Australia in the rain-interrupted first ODI here on Sunday.

The match was reduced to 26-over-a-side game after third rain interruption.

India were struggling at 52 for four in 16.4 overs when rain halted the proceedings for the third time in the day.

But Axar Patel (31 off 38) and KL Rahul (38 off 31) gave momentum to India's innings after resumption to help the visitors reach at least a modest total after a dismal start.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (19 not out off 11) played a very useful cameo towards the end.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire on their return to the India colours after seven months.

Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight. Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Ellis for 10.

For Australia, left-arm spinner Matthew Kunhemann (2/13) and Hazlewood (2/20) and Mitchell Owen (2/20) picked up two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India: 136 for 9 in 26 overs (KL Rahul 38, Axar Patel 31; Matthew Kunhemann 2/26 and Josh Hazlewood 2/20, Mitchell Owen 2/20).