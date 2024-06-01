India post 182 for 5 against Bangladesh in T20 WC warm-up game

New York, Jun 1 (PTI) Opting to bat, India made 182 for 5 against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup warm-up game here on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India as he got himself retired out after making 53 runs off 32 balls, while Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav scored 40 not out and 31 respectively.

For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah and Tanvir Islam got a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 182 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 53 retired out, Hardik Pandya 40 not out; Mahmudullah 1/16). PTI PDS PDS KHS