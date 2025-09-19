India post 188/8 against Oman

Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) India posted 188 for eight against Oman in the last group league fixture of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Batting first, India were well served by Abhishek Sharma's blazing 15-ball 38 at the top after the early dismissal of Shubman Gill for 5.

However, it was Sanju Samson who top-scored for India with a composed 56 off 45 balls.

All-rounder Axar Patel chipped in with a brisk 26 in 13 deliveries, while Tilak Varma struck 29 in 18 balls.

Brief scores: India: 188/8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 56, Abhishek Sharma 38, Tilak Varma 29; Aamir Kaleem 2/31, Shah Faisal 2/23).