India post 201 for 7 in third T20I against South Africa

Johannesburg, Dec 14 (PTI) Captain Suryakumar Yadav struck a magnificent 100 off just 56 balls as India posted 201 for 7 in the third and final T20I against South Africa here on Thursday.

Suryakumar struck seven fours and eight sixes for his 100 -- his fourth T20I century -- after India were invited to bat first.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 60 off 41 balls.

For South Africa, spinner Keshav Maharaj and pacer Lizaad Williams took two wickets apiece while Tabraiz Shamsi got one.

Brief Scores: India: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 100, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60; Keshav Maharaj 2/26, Lizaad Williams 2/46). PTI PDS PDS UNG