India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka in inconsequential Super 4 match

Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) Sent into bat, India rode on in-form opener Abhishek Sharma's flamboyant fifty to guide India to 202 for five in an inconsequential Super 4s match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

The left-handed Sharma continued his purple patch, hitting 61 off 31 deliveries, laced with eight fours and two sixes to hand India the perfect start.

Tilak Varma also rose to the occasion, smashing unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, which included four boundaries and one six.

Sanju Samson (39 off 23) and Axar Patel (21 not out off 15 balls) played a good hand towards the end to help India cross the 200-mark.

Brief Scores: India: 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Varma 49 not out; Charith Asalanka 1/18). PTI SSC SSC ATK