T20 World Cup semifinal: India post record 253/7 against England

Mumbai (PTI): Sanju Samson slammed a 42-ball 89 as India posted an imposing 253 for seven against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Sanju blasted seven sixes and eight fours in his innings. Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (39), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also chipped in with brisk knocks.

For England, Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: India: 253 for seven in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Shivam Dube 43, Ishan Kishan 39; Will Jacks 2/40, Adil Rashid 2/41).