India post 325-3 against SA in second women's ODI

Bengaluru: Opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blasted scintillating hundreds to power India to a massive 325 for five against South Africa in the second women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Mandhana smashed a 120-ball 136, while Harmanpreet made an unbeaten 88-ball 103 after South Africa asked hosts India to bat first.

For the visitors, Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/51) picked up two wickets.

Brief Score: India: 325 for 3 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 136, Harmanpreet Kaur 103 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/51).