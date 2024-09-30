India push for victory with T20-style batting

Kanpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Trying to force a result in the limited time available, India played a sensational T20-style cricket to take a 52-run first-innings lead against Bangladesh in the second Test, infusing life into the rain-hit contest here on Monday.

The sun shone bright in the Kanpur sky after two gloomy days and the on-field action finally began after losing eight sessions.

India had six sessions to force a win, and the hosts did everything they could on the fourth day of the match.

The pitch hardly offered assistance to India bowlers but the hosts still bundled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings, built around Mominul Haque's patient unbeaten 107.

India then unleashed their batting might on the visitors, striking at 8.22 runs per over to reset the records for fastest team 50 (18 balls), 100 (74 balls) and 200 runs (24.2 overs) in Test cricket.

India declared their second innings at 285 for nine to have another go at the visiting batters.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 26 for two with Zakir Hasan and Hasan Mahmud becoming off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's victims. They were trailing India by 26 runs.

India are going for the kill as an outright victory will consolidate their top position in the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Considering the tougher assignments ahead, especially the Australia Tour, India need to log as many wins as possible against comparatively easier rivals to get some cushion before the tough overseas rubbers.

Young opener Yashsvi Jaiswal (72 off 51 balls) set the tone with three boundaries in the opening over bowled by Hasan Mahmud and skipper Rohit Sharma (23 off 11) bludgeoned Khaled Ahmed for two consecutive sixes - one landing on the roof of the stadium.

It was clear that India were showing an urgency to surpass the Bangladesh total quickly after more than two days' play was lost to bad weather.

The onslaught surprised the rival attack but the home fans were rewarded for visiting the stadium.

Adopting a see-the-ball and hit-the-ball approach, India completed the fastest team fifty in three overs.

Realising the ineffectiveness of his pacers, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto introduced spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and he responded to the call by castling Rohit.

Jaiswal completed his fifty with a single off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and continued in his aggressive fashion. His innings, which contained 12 fours and two sixes, was cut short by Mahmud.

The young opener added 72 runs for the second wicket with Shubhman Gill (39).

Rishabh Pant did not last long but there was no change in approach for the hosts with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul building on the foundation with their swift 87-run stand for the fifth wicket.

In a breathtaking show, Indian batters hit 28 fours and 11 sixes, collecting 158 runs in boundaries.

In the process, Kohli became only the fourth player in history to complete 27,000 runs in international cricket across formats.

Ravindra Jadeja also cherished a rare double of 300 Test wickets and 3000 Test runs. He is the second quickest to complete the double behind England great Ian Botham.

He also became only the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Mahmud. PTI AT AH AH