India race to 177/3 in 15 overs against England

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Sanju Samson hammered a 42-ball 89 as India raced to 177 for three in 15 overs against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav were batting on 28 and 5 respectively.

Will Jacks picked up two wickets for England, dismissing Abhishek Sharma (9) and Samson, while Ishan Kishan got out for a brisk 18-ball 39.

Samson, who got a reprieve when skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on, took full advantage of that and smashed seven sixes and eight fours during his brutal knock.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Brief scores: India: 177 for 3 in 15 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 39). PTI AH AH ATK