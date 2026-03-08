India race to 72/0 after five overs in final against New Zealand

Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) India raced to 72 for no loss in five overs against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were batting on 33 off 17 balls and 31 off 13 balls respectively.

Both India openers were dealing in fours and sixes after being asked to bat first by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

The Kiwis brought back in pacer Jacob Duffy to their playing eleven in place of all-rounder and off-spinner Luke McConchie.

India retained the same eleven from the semifinals against England at Mumbai.

Brief Scores: India: 72 for no loss in 5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 31, Sanju Samson 33). PTI AH AH APS APS