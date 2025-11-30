India rally to stun Iran 2-1, seal AFC U17 Asian Cup berth

Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (PTI) An indomitable Indian football team staged a remarkable comeback to stun overwhelming favourites Iran 2-1 in their last Group D qualifying game and seal a place in the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup here on Sunday.

The Blue Colts had achieved what looked, for long stretches of the match, almost impossible thanks to goals from Dallalmuon Gangte (45+1' penalty) and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (52') at the EKA Arena.

This was after Amirreza Valipoor put the visitors ahead with his 19th minute strike.

The next U17 Asian Cup is to be held in Saudi Arabia and it will be India's 10th appearance in the tournament.

Iran, with seven points, entered the match as favourites, unbeaten and needing only a draw to progress. India, on four points, needed nothing less than a win.

And when Valipoor struck first, calmly finishing after a defensive misjudgement, the task appeared to loom even larger. But this young Indian side refused to accept their fate.

First, they equalised through Gangte when the forward converted a penalty, before Wangkheirakpam netted the winner.

The victory meant that India climbed to seven points, level with Iran but ahead on head-to-head and enough to secure qualification against a powerhouse of Asian youth football.

The early narrative belonged to Iran.

They pressed sharply, moved the ball fluidly, and forced India goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar into two crucial saves, first tipping away a long-range effort from captain Mahan Beheshti in the 10th minute, then punching out a fierce volley from the same player moments later after Jafar Asadi carved through on the left.

Iran looked ruthless, composed, and in command.

Yet India hung in, never allowing panic to creep in despite Iran's territorial superiority. They tested the waters with speculative shots from distance and tried to break Iran's structure by shifting the ball quickly into the wide channels. Nothing seemed to pierce Iran's disciplined defensive line.

Then came the moment that changed everything.

At the stroke of half-time, a corner from the left caused chaos inside the Iranian box. As bodies collided and the ball pinged around dangerously, Heeranganba Seram was brought down. The referee pointed straight to the spot.

Up stepped Gangte, ice-cold in pressure, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 46th minute. India had their lifeline, and with it, belief.

Revitalised, India began the second half with renewed purpose, and the winner came in the 52nd minute, born of an Iranian mistake.

Defender Amirmahan Afrooziani failed to clear a looping ball, and Wangkheirakpam, unmarked and unhurried, capitalised with a strong finish past goalkeeper Bardiya Dorri. India, against all odds, led 2-1.

Iran reacted with urgency, pouring forward relentlessly. Beheshti's dangerous free-kick in the 64th minute forced another acrobatic save from Sarkar.

Crosses rained in, shots ricocheted off legs, and India's penalty area became a battlefield. But the gutsy, determined, and unyielding Indian backline stood tall.

As the minutes drained away, Iran grew increasingly frantic while India managed the tempo with remarkable maturity for their age and delivered a performance of immense character.